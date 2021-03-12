The Abu Dhabi skyline. A study, to be jointly conducted by Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Unesco, will assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global cultural and creative industries. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A major new study will assess the impact of the current pandemic on global cultural and creative industries.

The study will be conducted by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with Unesco. It was announced by Mohamed Al Mubarak, DCT Abu Dhabi chairman, and Audrey Azoulay, Unesco director general, at the opening of Culture Summit 2021.

“For any nation and society to blossom, it is imperative that art and culture are front of mind of its policy- and decision makers. The cultural and creative industries were one of the hardest hit during this pandemic. As part of our ongoing efforts to promote, support and invest in the cultural and creative industries, not just here in Abu Dhabi, but globally, we are proud to be partnering with Unesco to launch a new global study aiming to assess the impact of COVID-19 on this sector and the social and economic consequences of these impacts on a global level,” Al Mubarak said.

“To act in response to the crisis, we first need to understand it, to measure it. This is an essential step, a first step, because in many respects, the scope of the crisis makes it difficult to quantify. That is why we decided to launch with the DCT Abu Dhabi, a global study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural economy,” Azoulay said.

The Culture Summit, a three-day event, that began on Monday and ends today, will convene more than 100 global experts from fields such as design, heritage, media, public policy, and technology participating in a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, conversations, case studies, artist talks, performances, film screenings. The summit’s activities are aligned with the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021.