Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that 39,489 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,407,350 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 64.78 doses per 100 people, it added.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.