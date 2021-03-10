Abu Dhabi: More than 65 per cent of the workforce at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company are women, and they are continuing to play a crucial frontline role during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seha, the UAE’s largest health care company and Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, announced that it currently employs 12,100 women, representing 68 per cent of its total workforce. Among them are 6,000 nursing staff, 1,775 doctors, and 2,500 clinic staff.
“This year’s International Women’s Day is like no other. As countries begin their road to recovery from COVID-19, women remain steadfast at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic. Their profound contributions — whether as health care professionals, or as community leaders shaping response strategies for the development of the health sector — have played an active role in the charting a new path forward for our nation. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we at Seha pledge to continue to invest in the productive capabilities of our female workforce, helping them strengthen their — and the nation’s — future,” said Dr. Aysha Al Mahri, group chief nursing officer at Seha.
With a desire to continually increase women’s meaningful participation at all levels of leadership — particularly in building back a stronger economic recovery, Seha said it has also witnessed a rise in the number of female employees participating in the network’s development programmes. Nearly 120 female staff, constituting 79 per cent of all participants, have already begun their journeys to grow and succeed in their leadership career at Seha, and many more are set to start this year.