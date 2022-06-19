Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has introduced a new bundle of integrated medical and treatment services at its primary healthcare centres.
The new services include prevention and early detection of diseases and risk factors; treatment of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol; and healthcare for pregnant women based on advanced scientific evidence.
Dr. Aisha Muhammad Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at EHS, said: “Our primary healthcare centres provide treatment services that meet the highest international standards, administering medical examinations with the latest and most advanced devices available, including AI-powered equipment. This is made possible by the high level of expertise and skill of the medical and nursing staff we employ to operate the centres.
“EHS is committed to supplying all of its facilities with the most advanced medical technologies, in line with its strategy to revolutionise treatment methods and medical examinations, meet patients’ requirements and ensure customer satisfaction, promote quality and pioneering practices, and establish a healthy society.”
Comprehensive monitoring
EHS primary healthcare services also provide pregnancy care services, including ongoing care throughout the different months and stages of pregnancy, in addition to comprehensive medical examination and laboratory tests, tracking the growth of foetuses through foetal radiography, health education and awareness about breastfeeding, nutrition advice during pregnancy, and prescription of supplementary and treatment medicines, as needed. Services are available in most EHS-affiliated healthcare centres and family health promotion centres.
Premarital counselling, tests
EHS provides premarital counselling and tests for individuals planning to get married across 25 of its healthcare centres. The administered tests aim to ensure that couples are free from genetic, infectious and sexually transmitted blood diseases. The service offers full confidentiality with regard to the results of the tests.
List of centres
The list of centres providing the service includes, in Dubai, Hor Al Anz, Muhaisnah and Alittihad Health Centre, while in Sharjah, the service is available at Al Riqqa, Al Khalidiya, Wasit, Al Qarayen, Al Sabkha, Al Rifa’a, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Al Batayih, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn. In Ajman, the service can be availed at Al Madina, Mushairef, Al Manama and Muzeira centres. Two centres in Umm Al Quwain are also on the list: Al Khazan and Falaj Al Muallah, along with two in Ras Al Khaimah: Julfar and Kadra centres and three in Fujairah: Mreshid, Dhadna, and Qidfaa.