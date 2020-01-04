ABU DHABI: Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18 and Zone MZW in Al Dhafra region will see new roads and infrastructure works worth Dh144.8 million being developed in the next few months, it was announced on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi General Services Company Musanada and Al Dhafra Region Municipality have commenced construction and design works of the internal roads and infrastructure rehabilitation project. Both parties stated that the project will involve the construction of main and secondary internal roads along with other infrastructure services such as construction of a potable water system, sanitation, stormwater drains and internal road lighting networks, fire breeching inlets, power cables, telecommunication ducts, pedestrian sidewalks, parking bays, etc.

They said the project will service 294 residential, governmental and utility plots, four mosques, four parks and four landscaping spaces.

The two parties foresee the handover of the project during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the agreed delivery plan.

The project is aimed at improving the standard of living of people in the area, boosting sustainable development and ensuring the community’s wellbeing and happiness.

According to Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the project keeps up with the comprehensive and sustainable development process witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi in general and the Al Dhafra region in particular. Also, it will enhance the infrastructure across Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18 and Zone MZW in Al Dhafra region, establishing a perfect platform to help stimulate population and economic growth, provide service amenities to meet the needs of residents, service residential plots and support trade and tourism besides attracting investments.

Project scope