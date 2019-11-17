A statement sent by the ADPHC said the aim is to improve healthcare outcomes by highlighting the most effective treatments and identifying complications. The entity had previously called upon healthcare facilities to collect and document data regarding cancer and diabetes. Now, these facilities will also have to report on chronic cardiovascular diseases diagnosed and managed as of January 1, 2020.

The registry will be expanded over time to include data on osteoporosis, chronic respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, as well as mental illnesses like depression and dementia. “Data is the basis upon which we can make well-informed decisions. As part of ADPHC’s commitment towards achieving a healthier Abu Dhabi, we will continue to with partners and stakeholders to fortify the newly established registry, thus ensuring accurate and efficient data collection for chronic diseases,” said Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, director of Public health at the ADPHC. “The registry will serve as a key tool not only to monitor the causes and associated risk factors of chronic diseases in the emirate, but also to evaluate current medical interventions and identify potential areas of improvement in health practices,” she added. The Department of Health also maintains a registry of injury and poisoning cases reported in the emirate.