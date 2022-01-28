Dubai: Renato N. Duenas, Jr., the newly-appointed Philippine Consul-General in Dubai, met Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today, for his official accreditation as head of the Philippine mission in Dubai.

“Al Qaseer welcomed Duenas’ appointment and noted his experience as deputy consul-general in the emirate for four years prior to assuming the new post provides a unique advantage for both Philippines and the UAE,” said a statement sent by the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) to Gulf News.

“Both officials also highlighted the very large number of Filipinos in the UAE, particularly Dubai, and took note of the many challenges everyone is presently facing due to the pandemic.”

Confident despite daunting task

Speaking on his new role, Duenas said: “I am extremely honoured to assume the post as consul-general in one of the most dynamic cities in the world and the second home of nearly half a million Filipinos. While the task is a daunting one, I am confident that, with the support of the host government and the Filipino community here, we can and will overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Rest assured, the Philippine Consulate in Dubai will do its utmost in helping Filipinos continue to thrive in this part of the world,” he added.

Veteran diplomat

The PCG noted Duenas is a seasoned career diplomat and has been in the Philippine foreign service corps for 23 years. He has served in the Philippine embassies in Egypt, Iran and Libya. As the Philippine consul-general in Dubai, he is responsible for promoting Philippine interests in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including looking after the welfare of more than 400,000 Filipinos.

During the meeting with Al Qaseer, the PCGDuenas “took the opportunity to renew the Philippine government’s commitment to pursuing greater cooperation with the UAE, particularly with Dubai, in all areas of mutual interest”.