Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday launched a new e-police service called the ‘Police Station Mode’ for the smart phone users to communicate with the police and process transactions related to police stations across the UAE.

The new service allows customers to access a set of smart services, complete their transactions and submit their applications to police stations through the smart application, wherever they may be, regardless of their location.

People also can report crimes and different kinds of complaints through their mobile phones.

The new service has been launched as part of the MOI’s plans to ensure provision of high-quality services and save time for all.

Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Police and General Security, said, “The Police Station Mode service is part of the MoI’s efforts to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, to allow the UAE to become a forerunner in the provision of Smart services. It also embodies the UAE’s vision for a Smart Government Strategy.”

He called upon community members to take advantage of this service, which is a milestone for the MoI in its quest to enhance its smart services.

He urged them to try this service and submit their proposals and feedback. “This would allow the ministry to improve and develop the service and attain the desired objective, notably to streamline the provision of joint and innovative services to ensure customers’ convenience and happiness.”

Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior and member of the “Police Station Mode” team, said, this new service provides a way to report crimes by using smart phones through simple and easy steps.

“It takes into account information confidentiality and ensures optimal use of the service, within a set of regulations, conditions and user restrictions,” he added.