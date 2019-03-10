Shaikh Mohammad with the new members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: A set of new members were sworn in to the Abu Dhabi Executive Council before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in the capital yesterday.

The new members include Shaikh Khalid Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Major-General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; and Sara Awad Eisa Musallam, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the council, was also present.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulated the newly appointed members, wishing them success in their mission and accomplishment of development goals.

He also thanked outgoing members for their service and efforts made during their tenure.

Shaikh Mohammad reiterated the continued progress of the government’s work in the emirate and the promotion of institutional values based on outstanding performance, innovation, creativity, flexibility and team spirit.

He said upgrading the performance and systems of government departments and improving them to the highest levels of competitiveness is a priority in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue consolidating the comprehensive development fundamentals which are proceeding in parallel with various economic, social, political and cultural aspects,” Shaikh Mohammad said, adding that progress and development are not exclusive to certain countries, but are the right of all countries when they have the strong will and determination, are equipped with science and knowledge, believe in capabilities and invest in people.

“We aim to achieve an exceptional shift in the work and services provided by government departments so as to accelerate the growth and progress of the emirate and reach advanced ratings in development indicators and competitiveness in the world,” Shaikh Mohammad noted.