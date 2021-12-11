His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today issued Law No. 21 of 2021, setting up the Dubai Council to foresee and develop the emirate’s future development agenda, promote Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership regionally and internationally, and enhance its global reputation as one of the most preferred cities for work and living.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Dubai will constantly change the way the government is managed to keep pace with global developments and accelerate the growth process.

“We have many different styles to manage our development progress to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of our government work,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The new council will have a legal profile and the legal capacity required to undertake the acts and dispositions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, which revolve around defining the features and future visions of the emirate.

It will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, while Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as deputies.

Members of the council will include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

The Dubai Council aims to formulate and develop the emirate’s future development agenda to support its global competitiveness and enhance its leadership and attractiveness, by launching major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives.

According to the law, a commissioner-general will be entrusted with overseeing the development track, which will include several entities. He will be appointed by a decision by the chairman.

The law stipulates that the Executive Office shall assume the duties of the General Secretariat and provide the necessary support to the Council and assist it in performing its duties, including administrative and technical support, preparing decisions and recommendations, and conducting research.