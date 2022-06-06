DUBAI: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Ministry of Education have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in building local competencies in various key sectors, especially in the maritime sector.
The cooperation includes providing scholarships for Emiratis to pursue in-demand specialisations in higher-education institutions in the UAE and abroad. They will also develop policies to attract Emirati students, develop their capabilities, and prepare them to lead the energy and infrastructure sectors.
The MoU was signed virtually by Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Academic Affairs at the Ministry of Education, in the presence of officials from both sides.
Speaking after signing the MoU, Al Mansouri said, “The UAE has a state-of-the-art infrastructure that is at par with a few of the most developed countries across the globe. The UAE is also a leading global maritime hub, ranking fifth globally. The maritime sector’s contribution to the GDP is estimated at Dh91 billion annually. As we start the next 50 years in the UAE’s journey, and in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to make the UAE the first globally in different economic and human indicators, we work closely with national organisations to prepare qualified Emiratis who will lead the progress of key sectors.”
Al Mansouri added, “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Education is in line with our vision of preparing young Emiratis to fulfil the future needs of the job market according to the highest international standards. We are proud to cooperate with the ministry to oversee the preparation of Emiratis in prominent higher-education institutions in the UAE and abroad as the Ministry of Education has extensive experience in this area.”