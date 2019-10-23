Dubai

A new petrol service station with cutting edge technology an innovative features has opened in Al Warqa in Dubai.

ENOC Group on Wednesday announced the opening of its 131st service station that will serve customers living within the vicinity of Al Warqa’a. The station includes a number of retail offerings including ZOOM, Pronto, and a drive-thru Popeyes.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Our goal is to expand our network to 191 service stations in the lead up to Expo 2020 Dubai, which will significantly add to the ease of customers to access their fuel and convenience-store requirements.”

The station has Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on the roof of the canopy, which can generate 150 KwH of energy on an ideal day. This marks the group’s 17th solar powered service station.