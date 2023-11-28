The meeting between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and members of the Filipino community has been moved from Wednesday (November 29), to Thursday (November 30), according to the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Philippine chief executive is visiting the UAE for COP28.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Filipino community meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, initially set on November 29 at Sheikh Maktoum Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre has been moved to Thursday, November 30, from 4.30pm till 7.30pm," the Philippine embassy in the UAE has announced on its official social account.

Filipinos in the UAE still have a chance to meet their president in Dubai, by registering online. Each registrant must sumbit their passport or Emirates ID details and upload an image jpg or png format of the data page on https://meetfilcom2023.timetap.com.

NEW DATE, VENUE What: Filipino Community Meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 4.30pm till 7.30pm

Venue: Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

Following registration, those who signed up will receive an email confirming receipt of the submission.

Previous story

Filipino expatriates in the UAE are gearing up for a unique opportunity to meet the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

The community event, set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday, November 29, from 5 pm to 8 pm, is open for registration.

Registration process

Visit https://meetfilcom2023.timetap.com/

Complete the online registration form.

Upon verification, an email containing a confirmation QR code will be sent. This code, along with a valid passport, is required for entry.

The event is exclusive to Filipinos aged 18 and above. Gates will open at 3 pm and close at 4.30 pm.

Dress Code

Participants are "encouraged" to wear smart casual or traditional "Filipiniana" attire. However, for security reasons, large bags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, posters, banners, placards, and streamers are prohibited inside the venue.

President Marcos has confirmed his participation at the COP28 in Expo City Dubai, addressing global environmental concerns alongside world leaders from November 30 to December 12.

In June, President Marcos said climate change is an important issue for the Philippines. The chief executive said then he wanted to attend the event and thank UAE for taking care of Filipinos.

Marcos said of the UAE: “They have been very welcoming, they have treated our people very well."