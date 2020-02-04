Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) signed an agreement with Al Habtoor Motors to establish a training system for enhancing young Emiratis’ skills for emerging technologies in the automotive sector.
The agreement was signed by Dr Abdul Rahman Jassim Al Hammadi, ADVETI’s managing director, and Dr Saleh Al Shuli, Al Habtoor Motors’ technical and training director.
“[ADVETI] is committed to developing human resources and providing qualified professionals capable of leading all vital sectors in the UAE,” said Dr Al Hammadi.
The two entities will work to define practical training for the students of ADVETI at Al Habtoor Motors, and later would employ the students after graduation based on the needs of the company. Al Habtoor Motors will provide financial rewards for outstanding students during the practical training period.
Based on the agreement, ADVETI has launched specialised engineering training programmes in accordance with the needs of Al Habtoor Motors. The programmes aim to raise the efficiency of graduated technicians to provide “world-class services” in the automotive sector.
The institute also follows up the progress of the specific study and training plan that students have to complete before their graduation with a special focus on technical expertise.
Dr Al Shuli said: “Al Habtoor Motors is committed to helping young Emirati technicians to qualify, empowering the national cadres by developing their skills and practical experiences related to the job market. The agreement will further strengthen relations with [ADVETI] as a major provider of skilled technicians in the UAE.”