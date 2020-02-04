In line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) signed a cooperation agreement with Al Habtoor Motors to establish an efficient and flexible training system that will empower young Emiratis build relevant skills to coincide with new and emerging technologies in the automotive sector. The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education & Training Institute, and Dr. Saleh Al-Shuli, Technical and Training Director of Al Habtoor Motors at the institute headquarters. Image Credit: Qais Muthana

