1. UAE moves to prevent children falling from balconies

Ministry of Interior outlines measures for parents to protect children from accidents

2. Oman: Fines up to 1,000 riyals for abandoning vehicles

Muscat Municipality warns motorists against long-term parking

3. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.

4. Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey in beach wedding

The Filipino-German model won the Miss Universe crown in 2015

5. Park Bo-gum shows off piano skills in viral video

Fans took to social media to share parts of the video, calling the duo’s music “amazing”

