1. UAE moves to prevent children falling from balconies
Ministry of Interior outlines measures for parents to protect children from accidents
2. Oman: Fines up to 1,000 riyals for abandoning vehicles
Muscat Municipality warns motorists against long-term parking
3. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.
4. Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey in beach wedding
The Filipino-German model won the Miss Universe crown in 2015
5. Park Bo-gum shows off piano skills in viral video
Fans took to social media to share parts of the video, calling the duo’s music “amazing”