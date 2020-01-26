The Centre for imaging will act as a referral Centre in the region

Akbar Moideen (from left), Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Dr Thumbay Moideen and Dr Mohammad Faisal, at the launch of Center for Imaging at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. Image Credit:

Ajman: Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, has launched a new state-of-the art ‘Centre for Imaging’ to reduce diagnostic time.

The Centre has cutting-edge technology and advanced equipment and is manned by a highly skilled team of professionals while the imaging services focuses on detecting diseases in their early stages.

“Being an integral part of Thumbay Medicity, the Centre for Imaging’s innovative technologies will benefit people of the UAE as well as medical tourists from the region and beyond, adding to Thumbay University Hospital’s importance as a leading regional health care hub. This also reiterates the hospital’s commitment to provide the latest medical technology to improve the overall quality of care and ensure patient safety,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president of Health care Division of the Thumbay Group.

Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, Ajman was the chief guest of the event, held in the presence of Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group; Akbar Moideen Thumbay — Vice president and Dr Mohammad Faisal, COO of Thumbay University Hospital, and dignitaries from health care and allied sectors, and representatives of the various segments of society.