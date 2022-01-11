Raed Barqawi (right) signing the publishing agreement for ‘Dare to Dream: How Mohammed bin Rashid Made His Dream of Dubai Come True’ with Ian Fairservice, managing partner of Motivate Media Group. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new book on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, scheduled to be published this month, will explore how, under the visionary leadership of His Highness, Dubai has become a leading global hub for talent and a place where the Arab youth can find the resources and opportunities to fulfil their dreams.

Titled ‘Dare to Dream: How Mohammed bin Rashid Made His Dream of Dubai Come True,’ the book in Arabic has been written by Raed Barqawi, one of the most respected journalists in the region and the executive editor-in-chief of Al Khaleej Arabic newspaper.

Barqawi, who has pledged to donate royalties from the book to Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, said: “I have endeavoured to highlight the vision that has enabled Dubai to become one of the most alluring cities in the world. In ‘Dare to Dream,’ I look into how Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid succeeded in enabling dreams in a region that had stopped dreaming.”

“The book also tries to explore – among other significant topics – the qualities that Dubai and the UAE possess that empower them to dream at a time when many have stopped; and what the future holds for this country.”

The book is scheduled to be published later this month by Motivate Media, with an English edition expected to follow shortly.

Ian Fairservice, managing partner of Motivate Media Group, commented: “We are delighted to be publishing this fascinating new book about His Highness. Raed is one of the most distinguished voices in journalism and has been a trusted commentator on regional affairs over the past many decades. His book talks about the wisdom and foresight of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and traces the impressive development of the UAE.”