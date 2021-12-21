(from left) Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA; 'Hatta' author Juma Khalifa bin Thalith; and Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, during the launch of the new book in Hatta on Monday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new heritage book documenting the story of Dubai’s Hatta region has been released.

The 286-pager titled ‘Hatta’ has eight chapters covering a variety of historical, economic and social aspects of the Hatta region, its landmarks, names of villages in the city of Hatta, the story of the first shop in Hatta, agricultural life in Hatta, and much more.

On Monday, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in cooperation with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), launched the new book.

Authored by Emirati writer and researcher Juma Khalifa bin Thalith, the book was launched at a ceremony hosted at the Hatta Heritage Village in the presence of Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA; Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture and the people of Hatta.

‘Hatta’ is part of the heritage book series developed by KHDA in partnership with Emirates Diving Association to highlight Emirati heritage and culture.

Dr Al Karam said: “Hatta brings together the past and the present, and it draws on our aspirations for the future. The book is a treasure filled with insights on Hatta and the stories of its people and heritage.”

Hatta development plan

He added that the launch of the new book coincides with the comprehensive development plan for the Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The plan aims to position Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

Dr Abdulla said: “This book shines a light on Emirati heritage, and we hope it will build curiosity in young minds and create opportunities for students to learn and collaborate. We are grateful to our friends at Dubai Culture for collaborating with us in this important launch.”

‘Record for future generations’

Badri said during the ceremony: “We are committed at Dubai Culture to encourage our community to create authentic cultural content that documents the history and heritage of the emirate as an attractive tourist destination capable of delivering diverse and entertaining experiences.”