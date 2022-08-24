Abu Dhabi: In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, a commemorative book has been launched profiling the personal journeys of 51 inspiring Emirati Women has been.

Emirati Women Achievers has been developed by Tamkeen and startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based start-up accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), along with the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADGMO) and The US Mission to the UAE.

The first copy of the book was received by Dr Maitha Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State, on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Women achievers felicitated during a ceremony at the official unveiling of the commemorative book Emirati Women Achievers. Image Credit:

Fecilitation

The honourees were felicitated during a ceremony that included a set of keynotes and the official unveiling of the commemorative book Emirati Women Achievers, followed by a roundtable discussion on the significance and stories behind the 2022 Emirati Women’s Day theme — Inspiring Reality, Sustainable Future.

“Her Highness has established the values and principles that support women. She has enabled them to obtain the highest levels of education, encouraging them to participate in various aspects of economic, political, and social life. She also employed all capabilities to make Emirati women occupy an advanced position among the women of the world,” Dr Al Shamsi said, adding that this would not have been achieved without the wise leadership of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Inspiring women

She also said that the profiled Emirati women are contributing to innovation in the UAE, and paving the way for future generations of inspiring women to achieve impressive achievements.

“Emirati women across all sectors are helping to chart the UAE’s path of progress. Today, they are teachers, diplomats, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and astronauts. These remarkable Emiratis are an inspiration to us all. They represent the next generation of leaders and continue to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Rima Al Mokarrab, chair of Tamkeen and NYUAD trustee.

The women participating in the campaign who shared their stories and achievements expressed their pride in UAE’s steady steps towards a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.

Participants at the Emirati Women's Day event in Abu Dhabi

Gender equality

“The UAE has established itself as a pioneer for development in the Arab world. I am optimistic and confident that further progress and growth await us at local, regional, and global levels. I dream that the UAE will reach the highest levels of gender equality in the economic and social fields. My goal is to contribute and play a leading role in this journey for positive, sustainable development,” said Mona Al-Hashmi, incubator chief at the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an.

“What encouraged me to pursue education as a speciality is the continuous development that the UAE is undergoing, reinforced by the UAE Vision 2071, which aims for educational sector institutions to become an incubator for entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Dr Aishah Al-Yammahi, academic board advisor at Alef Education.