Abu Dhabi: A Nepali expat based in Qatar will take home winnings of Dh23 million from the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw on Friday.
Ranjit Kumar Pal bought the winning ticket on January 16, with the number 232936. Big Ticket draw, based in Abu Dhabi, had announced a Dh23 million prize in its first promotion of the year.
Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week.
In addition to the grand prize, a second prize of Dh1 million was announced, as well as a third prize of Dh100,000, and a fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.
Friday's draw and announcements were held at a free outdoor event next to the Arrivals Hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30pm.