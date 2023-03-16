Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced that it will be hosting the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS), under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor.
The summit will be held on May 9 and 10 in Abu Dhabi and will discuss emergency, crisis and disaster management mechanisms that raises the readiness of the emergency and crisis system and unify global efforts in the sector, in addition to highlighting the future of the sector during the time of increasing threats and risks around the world, as well as current vital issues.
Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said: “We are pleased to announce this year’s CEMS edition under the theme: “Abu Dhabi 2023”. This year we will discuss the vital role of the UAE in strengthening international partnerships in emergency, crisis and disaster management. It will examine the biggest challenges facing the emergency and crisis management sector and the current global trends based on the strategic cooperation between UAE and several countries, international organizations and other related bodies. This prominent event will contribute to highlighting forward-looking effective strategies and plans, including the best global standards and practices in the field of emergency and crisis management as well as application of the latest technologies.”
He emphasised that the community plays a crucial role in managing emergencies and crises through pre-emptive preparedness and volunteering campaigns, in which the UAE community has greatly contributed to overcome challenges in various previous crises.
The upcoming summit is a global platform with a large international participation that recognizes the importance of continuously developing the emergency, crisis, and disaster management landscape. This gathering is significant because of the current technological innovations including the advancement of artificial intelligence systems, solutions, and digital platforms.
The summit aims to strengthen partnerships, encourage international cooperation, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise related to emergencies, crises, and disasters.
The summit will address the most pressing global challenges and trends in the field while promoting the adoption of best international practices, including forecasting and predicting future risks to improve global responses to crises and cross-border emergencies. The event will highlight national capabilities, specialized personnel, and the outstanding Emirati model for emergency, crisis, and disaster management, which will further enhance the UAE’s reputation globally.
The summit will explore the roles of all institutions, including the private sector and civil society, in managing emergencies and crises including the challenges and repercussions.