Dubai The third Global NCD Alliance Forum will be held in Sharjah from February 9-11, 2020. Being held under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap, the event aims to accelerate global efforts to prevent and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Forum will be hosted and organised by Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in partnership with the global NCD Alliance (NCDA).

Hundreds of representatives from the growing network of national and regional NCD alliances are expected to attend the event which will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, priority setting, and facilitating twinning initiatives across the alliances.

Sawsan Jafar, chairperson of the Board of Directors, FOCP said non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and mental health are responsible for 70 per cent of deaths globally. “They cause enormous challenges for people, their families and societies, and undermine economic productivity of countries,” said Jafar.

Todd Harper, President of NCD Alliance, said the event will build on the successes of the first two editions by mobilising key civil society stakeholders and consolidating the forum as the key global meeting for the NCD civil society.”

Since its inception in 2009, the NCD Alliance has been a major catalyst in securing political priority for NCDs at the global level. The first Global NCD Alliance Forum 2015 culminated with the Sharjah Declaration on NCDs, which called on governments to champion NCD prevention to curtail lifestyle diseases and resulted in increased knowledge and advocacy skills and new networks and connections, as well as landmark Sharjah’s Declaration on NCDs.

This year, the NCD Forum will focus on action enablers, translating solutions and what works in local and national contexts.