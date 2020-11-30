Dubai: A virtual celebration reflecting the spirit of togetherness was organised ahead of the UAE’s 49th National Day by a toy retail company for the benefit of children of determination.
Toys ‘R’ Us celebrated with children of Emirates Down Syndrome Association (EDSA) in Dubai to honour and reflect the spirit of togetherness and great achievements of the UAE. “It was our privilege to spend quality time with the children in preparation of national day themes such as singing the national anthem, painting the national flag, creating food platters and sandwiches in the colours of the UAE flag,” said Jonathan Watts, general manager — Toys ‘R’ Us (MENA).
“We want to make this national day celebration a special one for these children and hope to fill their day with fun, laughter and joy,” he added. The retail company also announced it will be collaborating with the association for future learning ventures.