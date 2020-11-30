Dubai: Authorities have repeated calls for following COVID-19 related precautions while celebrating the 49th National Day, including limiting family gatherings.
The latest call came in a tweet by Dubai Media Office on Sunday night, urging UAE citizens and residents to avoid large family gatherings (limiting it to 20 people at home) and crowded places; as well as adhere to the official health and safety precautionary measures at all times, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Precautionary measures
Earlier, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority had called on the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures while celebrating upcoming occasions, such as National Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The authority’s spokesman said workplace celebrations are cancelled and restricted to the hanging of decorations, flags and banners only, while gatherings to watch shows such as fireworks are not permitted.
Safety guidelines
From a public health aspect, the spokesman stressed need to wear masks, carry out necessary temperature checks, adhere to personal hygiene, train workers at recreational venues on health and safety guidelines, and apply preventive measures when serving food and drinks. He reiterated the importance of maintaining a distance of two meters between people, adding that private parties and gatherings are not allowed. This year National Day car parades are also not allowed and the maximum capacity per car is limited to three people.