Dubai: National Ambulance has taken all measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Northern Emirates. Ahmad Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said the plan includes National Ambulance working closely with its partners in the Ministry of Interior, mainly police and Civil Defence, to ensure public safety and an efficient response in emergencies. Additional resources will be deployed around hot spots, vital roads, tourist areas, congested roads, and areas that will hosts New Year’s celebrations. Those areas include fireworks display in Murjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, celebrations at Al Majaz Park in Sharjah, Ajman Corniche and Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah.