The data, thus collected, will contribute to the development of tools, processes and systems to bolster the business sector, in general, with special emphasis on women-led projects, in line with Sharjah’s commitment to make the best use of its resources and ensure women’s full participation in the economy. Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, and Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairperson of Shams, signed the MoU which stipulates the commitment of both parties in supporting women’s businesses in Sharjah and develop mutual plans to promote the emirate’s economic activities at the national and international levels. NAMA and Shams will support economic projects through incentives such as reduced charges on trade permits in a bid to attract businesswomen to invest in the emirate. They will also conduct studies on women’s economic activities to develop the tools, systems and processes to drive investment efforts.