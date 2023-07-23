Prime Healthcare Group’s multispecialty 100-bed hospital has taken centrestage on account of the international honours it received, as well as its accreditations, smart services, and personalised patient care protocols. Owing to its excellent track record, Prime Hospital, Dubai, was awarded the Best Hospital in the UAE, at the Patient Voice Awards by the Doctify Awards, UK, in 2022 and continues to consistently blaze a trail of excellence.
Humble origins
The hospital, with its state-of-the art facilities, and 2,000 healthcare professionals is adopting cutting-edge technology, allowing it to be a world-class healthcare delivery centre with personalised care, and making it deserving of this distinction and honour.
The fruition of the dream of Dr Jamil Ahmed, the founder and managing director of Prime Healthcare Group, began with the formation of one modest clinic in Deira in 1999, which then grew exponentially to achieve this status. Dr Ahmed has expressed his steadfast dedication to pioneering transformative healthcare, leveraging technology and digital advancements.
Awards and distinction
This hospital is widely regarded as the pinnacle of global excellence in healthcare, and has also received accreditation by the Australian Council for Health Care Standards (ACHSI) for upholding stringent quality and safety norms in patient care.
The group’s commitment to risk management and quality enhancement has been consistently acknowledged. In 2022, Prime Healthcare Group secured the ISO 31000:2018 Risk Management certification. It was also honoured with the ACHSI Quality Improvement Award in Clinical Excellence and Patient Care. It also obtained the ISO 15189 and 2008 – 9001 certifications, affirming its dedication to comprehensive quality management. Moreover, the group further demonstrated its commitment to utilise innovative technology by adopting the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model Stage 6 in 2022.
Embracing contemporary healthcare trends, Prime Healthcare Group now provides telehealth services to patients within the comfort of their homes. Blending the highest clinical and professional standards with modern technology and empathetic care, Prime Healthcare Group has emerged as a leader in excellent healthcare delivery in the UAE.