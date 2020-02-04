Gas delivery man delivers gas Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert, Gulf News

Ajman: The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman has launched an LPG cylinder checklist initiative, whereby LPG cylinder distributing companies will have to ensure that safety requirements are met during home delivery.

The first of its kind in the country, the initiative focuses on coordination between the Civil Protection Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman and gas cylinder distribution companies. It aims to ensure that consumers are made aware of the precautionary measures that should be taken into consideration when replacing gas cylinders.

Colonel Dr Saeed Salem Al Madhloum, Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Safety, said a form attached to the distributor’s bill will need to be filled out during delivery, thereby ensuring that all safety requirements are met when a gas cylinder is replaced. It will be incumbent upon the technician of the gas companies to draw the consumer’s attention to the guidelines.