Sharjah: A 42-year-old Jordanian woman died after she was run over by a speeding car while her fourteen-month-old daughter is fighting for her life at the ICU of Al Qassimi hospital in Sharjah.

The accident took place in Al Khan area near Al Qasba bridge on Monday morning, police said.

The taxi driver who caused the accident was taken to custody for interrogation.

The police operations room received a call about the accident at around 7.30am.

The incident was reported by a friend of the deceased as the two used to walk together every morning.

The deceased had three other children aged 15, 10 and 7 — and they were at school at the time of the accident.

The husband was alerted and he rushed to the hospital along with his elder son.

The woman was pronounced dead before reaching hospital while her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

A hospital official described the baby’s condition as "critical" and she had sustained fractures in her skull and different parts of her body.

According to the friend who was with the deceased, the mother kept her daughter in a stroller and left their building when they were hit by a speeding taxi.

The woman was crossing the road when the accident happened.

The police said that despite their effort to reduce run-over accidents by setting up crossing zones and installing road barriers, people are still endangering their life by crossing from non-designated area.

Colonel Abdul Latif Al-Gharubati, head of the Al-Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, called on motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to the road especially during peak hours.