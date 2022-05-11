Dubai: During the recent Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai parks witnessed a huge turnout from families, Dubai Municipality said today. According to Dubai Municipality, more than 250,000 people visited the parks in the emirate during the Eid break.
The parks in the emirate registered more than a quarter of a million visitors, which is an increase of 76.38 per cent over the same period last year, the civic body said in a press release. Al Mamzar Park received the largest share of these visits.
The parks had opened their doors to receive families and individuals after Dubai Municipality took all necessary health and hygiene measures to receive the public.
The municipality had also extended the opening hours of parks to help visitors spend more leisure time during the Eid holidays.
Dubai Parks provide distinctive experiences close to nature with a variety of options for recreational facilities.