Sharjah: Al Noor Island in Sharjah is gearing up to host ‘Tales on the Island’, the third edition of the annual International Storytelling Festival, from February 21 to March 16.
The four-weekend cultural marathon sees 15 of the world’s best storytellers descend upon the island for a theme of ‘Stories: A Treasure of Words’.
This celebration of live oral traditions and cultural diversity will showcase regional and international storytellers, live performers and musicians from 10 different countries.
The event is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays with the exception of the opening weekend, which also includes Thursday (February 21). Weekdays will be reserved for school field trips and group bookings.
For more information call 06-506-7000 or email info@alnoorisland.ae.