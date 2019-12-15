The rescue mission was made three days after a Korean man was rescued from UAE mountain

Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) successfully rescued an Emirati man on Saturday after his 4x4 vehicle got stuck in the middle of the desert.

The man was initially reported missing by family and friends, prompting the rescue authority to dispatch a rescue team. The enthusiastic driver was eventually found in the desert of Al Dhafra, the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

The rescue mission was carried out merely three days after the NSRC rescued a Korean man who was injured while hiking on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The hiker fell from a height of around 40 metres, according to the NSRC.

To ensure the safety of motorists who want to venture out in the desert, the NSRC has issued key points that should be followed at all times.

List of items that you might need

First aid kit.

Toolbox of essential tools and a battery-powered flashlight.

Mobile phone with sufficient credit and a fully charged battery.

Enough food and sufficient quantity of water for drinking.

A whistle to identify the location at night.

Before starting

Check the condition of wheels, including the spare wheel.

Fill the tank with sufficient fuel for the complete trip.

Be sure to inform someone of your decision to go on a desert trip.

Do not travel alone in the desert, travel at least with one additional car.

Before entering the desert

Deflate the wheels. There is a certain scale for each car type, ensure the standard fits of your car.

In the desert

