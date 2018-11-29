On Thursday morning, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with other UAE Rulers, paid their respect to the UAE martyrs at the Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the Commemoration Day.