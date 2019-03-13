Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development will celebrate Emirati Children’s Day on March 15 with 18 activities and initiatives to be hosted by community development centres of the ministry targeting children, people of determination and school students.

Eman Hareb, Director of Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said the Ministry’s celebration comes in response to the directives of Her Highness Shaikha Fatma Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, to celebrate the Emirati Children’s Day on 15 March each year coinciding with the UAE signing of the International Childhood Convention and issuance of the Federal Law No. (13) of 2016 Concerning Child Rights Law “Wadeema”.