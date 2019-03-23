Dubai: In an innovative programme to encourage a positive change among government employees, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched ‘Lose to Win’ programme to help overweight people shed extra kilos.

Serving the employees of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in its current edition, the programme guides and encourages those struggling with weight issues to learn how to induce positive changes in their lifestyles.

The programme involves adopting a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity, helping employees lose excessive weight within eight weeks.

The programme team comprises nutritionists and health educators from Health and Education Department of the ministry.