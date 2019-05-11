Dubai: The Dubai Down Syndrome Centre was officially inaugurated recently by the Minister of Community Development.

Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid inaugurated the centre, which receives children with Down’s syndrome aged five to 18.

The facility, established in 2018, has been launched to rehabilitate and train the children to become fully integrated into the community, the management said.

The minister toured the centre and inspected its rehabilitation facilities, accompanied by Ali Al Habbai and Eshraq Al Nuaimi, founders of the centre, and Ladimari Toledo, managing director of the centre.

The centre has a qualified team of occupational and speech therapists, physiotherapists and teachers specialised in music, swimming and horse riding.