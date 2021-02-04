Dubai: Fifteen people were injured in a traffic accident involving two vehicles in Dubai on Thursday, an official said.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the accident occurred on Hassah Street near Sieh Shuaib area.
The accident involved a mini van and another vehicle.
“Dubai Police’s command room received an emergency call about an accident between two vehicles. Traffic reports stated that the accident happened due to overtaking which caused the mini-van and another vehicle to collide,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
Four people suffered serious injuries while seven others sustained moderate injuries. Four other passengers sustained minor injuries.
“Police patrols and the ambulance crew rushed to the scene and provided medical aid. The severely injured were transferred to hospital,” the official said.
Brig Al Mazroui urged drivers to follow traffic instructions and not overtake the vehicles in an improper way, or indulge in sudden swerving and distracted driving.