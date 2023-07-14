Ice cream is universally loved, and Mini Melts is sure to win over everyone’s hearts. Resembling miniature pearls, Mini Melts comes in a range of flavours and colours. Utilising advanced technology, Mini Melts is produced worldwide, ensuring its status as one of the finest ice-cream products available globally. The exceptional quality of ingredients distinguishes Mini Melts from the rest.
Mini Melts ice cream is crafted in a state-of-the-art facility located in Sharjah. Under the meticulous supervision of trained technologists, the facility employs the finest ingredients to create 100 per cent pure solid ice cream of the highest quality.
The concept of cryogenically freezing the ice cream at extremely cold temperatures helps preserve its flavour in a truly distinctive way.
Unlike regular ice cream, Mini Melts doesn’t contain any added air, resulting in a denser and more flavourful product.
Situated ideally in Sharjah, its factory enables the brand to efficiently supply Mini Melts across the GCC countries.
Through its dedicated distributor, Mini Melts caters to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the Sultanate of Oman. Currently, Mini Melts operates over 90 outlets, both owned and franchised, in major shopping malls, parks, and shops throughout the UAE.
