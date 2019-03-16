Shaima Al Suwaidi Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Ranging from Oud and guitar players to one-man bands and innovative artistes, Metro Music Festival is all set to enthral commuters from March 17.

Free to attend, the weeklong festival that will end on March 23, will feature 25 international artistes and offer Dubai Metro riders something to hum about.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, told Gulf News, “The artists have not performed before in the region and they will present unique art forms and instruments made of unusual material such as vessels, glasses etc. The idea of bringing them here is to celebrate creativity, talent and innovation, while bringing different cultures together,” added Al Suwaidi.

The festival, to be held across five metro stations — DMCC, Dubai Mall, Mall of the emirates, Union and burjuman — will have back to back performances during morning and evening peak hours.

Hailing from different parts of the world, the line-up of performers include Glass Bottle Xylophone player Fedor Grigorev from Russia, One-Man Band from India, Italian PorcaPizza who plays instruments made from recycled items as well as Aleksander Lemeshev from Russia who plays glass harp, an instrument made out of drinking glasses. Some local and regional artists will also perform at the festival. Among them are Emirati guitarist Khadija Salem, Jordanian Hand Pan performer Kdun Ebrahim Allbaz, Syrian Qanun player Rami Kanjou and Saudi Arabian melodica player Taher Al Bahrani.

The morning session will be held from 6am to 12 noon, while the evening gig will be played from 4pm to 9pm, with all artists taking turns to perform at different stations.

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in association with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the festival aims to be a celebration of the spirit of Dubai.