Nigerian had a hard childhood after father died but is now thankful for his opportunity

Abu Dhabi: Lucky, the dancing street cleaner, has told Gulf News that he often busts a move while on the job because he is just happy to be living and working in the UAE.

“Back home in Nigeria it’s very difficult,” said the 26-year-old, who became an internet sensation on Sunday when a video of him grooving away while at work in Abu Dhabi went viral on social media.

A passerby recorded and posted the clip on Twitter and, at the time of writing, it had garnered more than 14,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

“My father died when I was 3 years old, so I had to work hard to support my family,” added Lucky, who is unmarried and the second youngest of eight children.

“Back home job opportunities are very few and it is difficult to find work, so I just feel fortunate to be working for my family.

“I’ve only been in the UAE four months but I’m so excited to be at work that I just dance. I’m always happy whatever I do.

“Anything you do, you have to give thanks,” said the street cleaner who gets two Fridays off a month and earns under Dh1,500.

“I wasn’t planning to do this work, my experience is in computers, but I’m sincerely happy in any work I do. I enjoy living in the UAE and being here never makes me feel bad. It’s much better here than where I come from.”

Asked about his newfound fame, he said: “I’ve got no choice but to be happy and continue praying for the favour of God. If he wants to favour me he will and with this I believe he has favoured me.