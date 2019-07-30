The scorching temperature in Abu Dhabi did not stop this young man from busting a move

A video of a cleaner dancing in Abu Dhabi has touched the hearts of UAE residents. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: A video of a cleaner dancing in the middle of the street has gone viral on social networking sites in the UAE.

The video, which was posted on July 28 by Abu Dhabi resident Afra Almarar, gathered over 339,000 views and nearly 4,000 retweets in just two days.

Along with the video was a photo caption from Afra, who wished the cleaner peace and happiness, and also Dh1 million for spreading positive vibes.

The cleaner, who was employed by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer, can be seen with his earphones as he shakes a leg in the outdoors – despite the sweltering summer heat.

Tweeps praised the anonymous cleaner for his positive outlook and the ability to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.