Abu Dhabi: A video of a cleaner dancing in the middle of the street has gone viral on social networking sites in the UAE.
The video, which was posted on July 28 by Abu Dhabi resident Afra Almarar, gathered over 339,000 views and nearly 4,000 retweets in just two days.
Along with the video was a photo caption from Afra, who wished the cleaner peace and happiness, and also Dh1 million for spreading positive vibes.
The cleaner, who was employed by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer, can be seen with his earphones as he shakes a leg in the outdoors – despite the sweltering summer heat.
Tweeps praised the anonymous cleaner for his positive outlook and the ability to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.
@Mohmed939 said: “The concept of happiness is a simple on, all you need is music and the sky,” while @timex902, said: “How beautiful it is to spread happiness with each other, to get rid of the stigma of social status, and see the beautiful spirit of this man. Look how happy he is.”