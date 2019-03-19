Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: In this increasingly fast-paced world where almost everyone is barely managing to keep up, even taking a moment to pause, believe it or not, can make you happy, said a Dubai-based psychiatrist.

As the UAE celebrates the International Day of Happiness today (March 20) with the rest of the world, with the aim to make happiness a fundamental human right and goal for all of humanity, Dr Amani Osman Hassan Ebrahim, Specialist Psychiatrist at Zulekha Hospital at Sharjah, said simple acts can improve one’s disposition and affect one’s happiness. Here are Dr Amani’s top 10 tips:

1) Set limits: Set a limit for how many times you will check in boxes, Instagram, Twitter etc per day. And say No if you really don’t have the time.

2) Be aware of adrenaline lifestyle: An adrenaline lifestyle can do soul-damaging things: overworking, being greedy, insistence on getting ahead or winning even at the expense of relationships. Kick the adrenaline dependency. Slow down and let go — or risk losing your health, your relationships, and your peace of mind.

3) Slow down and set priorities: Create a schedule that gives you ample time to get the important things done and let the non-important things go.

4) Disconnect over the weekend: Leave your work — and work phone — where it belongs. Disconnect or at least limit your internet activity over the weekend. Spend your weekends with those who really matter — your family, friends, hobby or maybe being out in nature.

5) Ask instead of guessing: Reading minds is pretty much impossible. But still we often try it and create anxiety, uncertainty and misguided conclusions for ourselves.

6) Don’t live in the past: Living in the past is living in death because we dwell in what was rather than what is, right now. Be present and live your life to the fullest in the present.

7) Practice acceptance: Stop complaining about the situation that you’re in and try to focus on finding a solution. Things aren’t always perfect. Let go of the small annoyances in your life and build your way up to bigger scenarios.

8) Get outside and spend time alone: Speaking of nature, getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors is another way to find your happiness. It doesn’t matter what you do, just do it alone.

9) Show your gratitude: Take a moment out of every day and ask questions to yourself like, “What can I be grateful for today?” and, “Who should I call today to tell them I care about them?” This helps you feel better about yourself.

10) Give others happiness: One of the easiest ways to receive happiness in your life is to give it. Help others in need. Give someone who is struggling a hand. The more happiness you create for others, the more you get in return.

What makes you happy? How will you try to make others happy?

The simplest things — being with loved ones, a beautiful summers day, eating my favourite food, putting my feet up after a busy day at work. Just being positive, busy and going out of your way to help someone or doing something nice, even if it’s the smallest thing — smiling at a random person, helping a group of people take their photo or even sending a nice email. - Elise Butler, 24, Australian expat

As much as I love my job, I am happy when I am on holidays and find some time to relax. I always try to make others happy by being a positive person in their life and throwing in jokes when I can … that also comes from being Irish. - Enya Barry, 30, Irish