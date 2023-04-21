Dubai: It is a double celebration for these parents as they welcomed their new borns — some at the stroke of mid-night — on the auspicious Eid Al Fitr day.

Baby Gazal is one lucky baby born at the stroke of mid-night on Eid-Al-Fitr morning (April 21) in Abu Dhabi.

The Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed the first baby of Eid-Al-Fitr on the dot at 12 am. Moroccan-Egyptian parents Touria Kadouri and Ahmed Moheb welcomed their baby Gazal on the auspicious day.

Gazal is the second child of the family and she weighed 2.86 kilos at birth. She was delivered by Dr. Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology & HOD, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Both the mother and child are healthy and doing well.

The birth of the baby has brought much joy to the hospital and parents.

Special event

“We are overjoyed and feel blessed to have our baby on such a special day. This Eid Al Fitr will always hold a special place in our hearts because of this beautiful gift. All of us in our family are overwhelmed. We would like to thank Dr. El-Sherbiny and the medical staff at Medeor Hospital for their support and care,” said Gazal’s father Moheb.

The hospital staff also celebrated the occasion, with nurses and doctors sharing sweets and congratulating the happy family.

“We are always happy to be a part of such joyous moments in people’s lives. Delivering a baby is always a special event, and to do so on a day as significant as Eid Al Fitr is truly a blessing. We wish the best for the baby and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead,” said Dr. El-Sherbiny.

Bundle of joy

The Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman also welcomed a new born baby girl at 12.10 am. The baby girl born to Indian parents is yet to be named. For now she is being called Isra (her mother’s name). Isra weighed 3.36 kilos at birth. Her parents Muzahir Hanif Mohammad Ali (31) and Isra Abdul Muneem (22) are delighted with her birth.

Isra is the first child of the couple. “We have been waiting for the arrival of our baby since my wife got pregnant. This is our first child and although the due date was around the time of the end of holy Ramadan, we were not expecting our bundle of joy to be born on the day of Eid. This is truly a blessing of the Almighty and we are very thankful of the care and support given by the doctors and nurses at Thumbay University Hospital,” said Ali.

Dr. Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, Centre of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital said: “We are happy to welcome a baby girl at our hospital during the first hours of Eid. Children are a blessing of God and their arrival on such an auspicious occasion doubles up the happiness. The baby is doing well, and we wish the parents and the child a healthy and happy life ahead. “

Busy morning

Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi welcomed two Emirati babies on Eid Al-Fitr. It was a busy morning at the hospital on Eid Al Fitr day with eight other mums in labour expecting to add to their Eid celebrations.

The Al Jaberi family welcomed a baby girl, who was born at 4:01 am, weighing 2.76 kg. The baby and mother are in good health. “The birth of our daughter on the first day of Eid doubles our joy and fills our hearts with gratitude” said Saif Rashed Al Jaberi, father of the baby. “We thank Allah for rewarding us with the most beautiful gift on this Eid. I also want to thank the entire team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for caring for my wife and child, and for their continuous efforts,” he added.

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children said: “On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we are delighted to welcome two new babies into the world. This heartwarming event strengthens our commitment as caregivers to provide exceptional care and support to these newborns and their families.”

It was a milestone: Since it delivered the first baby in 2015, the hospital had already seen 32,912 births — 17,103 boys and 15,809 girls, with 18,391 being Emirati nationals.

“Danat Al Emarat Hospital continues to offer babies and their families the best treatment and services possible with the ongoing support and effort of our team of obstetricians, pediatricians, neonatologists, midwives, and nurses,” said Al Naqbi.

First born

In Al Ain, an Indian baby boy was born at 3.02 am. Ben Johnson Simon weighing 2.8 kilos was born at New Medical Centre in Al Ain. He is the first child of parents Prisilla Susan Thomas, who works as a nurse and Ruben Simon Johnson an oil terminal operator. Baby Ben was delivered by Dr Aruna Janaki - Specialist Obstetrician & Gynaecologist of NMC.

Ben was delivered through Caesarean Section at 39+ weeks. Both mother and child are doing well.

“The mother had to undergo emergency caesarean, due to foetal distress. After performing the caesarean section delivery, both mother and baby are doing well,” explained Janaki.

“We chose to have our baby delivered with Dr. Aruna Janaki, because of her good reputation and from the feedbacks of the mothers who had their babies delivered under her care. This is our first child and we are do lucky he was born on Eid day. The tender love and care of the nursing staff plus the doctor’s extra mile in handling my wife’s delivery made our experience more than we had expected,” said Johnson.

RAK Hospital also welcomed a Moroccan baby boy at 3.40 am. Arbi El Ammari weighing 2.6 kilos was born to parents Fatima Zahra (mother) and Badr El Ammari (father).

“My feeling is indescribable. The joy of Eid and the joy of Ramadan have mixed vitality. So happy and fortunate to welcome my baby on this day,” said the father, Badr El Ammari. Dr. Lalitha Kamini, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology at RAK Hospital delivered baby Arbi.

Blessing

“Becoming a parent is a great blessing and welcoming your baby on this joyous occasion just doubles the celebration. I congratulate the parents and wish everyone a very Happy Eid-Al-Fitr”, said Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, of RAK Hospital.

The NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi welcomed an Indian baby Mohammed Hamdan Nissar at 5.29 am. He is the third child of parents Huda Khadeer Mohammed and Mohammed Nissar Ahmed, a Mechanical Engineer.

Dr. Sunita Gupta, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology delivered the baby at the hospital. Baby Mohammed was born at 40 weeks weighing 3.075 kilos. “Eid Mubarak! I am very delighted to conduct the delivery of baby of Huda on this auspicious occasion. May Allah bless him with lots of happiness and good health,” said Dr. Gupta.