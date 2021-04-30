Dubai: A planeload of medical supplies from the UAE to help fight India’s surge in COVID-19 cases arrived in New Delhi, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, announced on Friday.
According to WAM, the supplies include 157 ventilators, 480 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines used to ease breathing difficulties, and a variety of other equipment used to treat COVID-19.
The generous gesture from the UAE will “take forward our warm, close and multifaceted relations, the Spokesperson said.
Minister thanks UAE
India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, thanked Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his solidarity with India at this time. “As always, we deeply value his good wishes and cooperation,” the Minister said.
Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah had a telephone conversation on 25 April when the latter expressed full solidarity with India in the challenging circumstances it is now facing as a result of the pandemic.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted the images of the medical supplies being unloaded and thanked the UAE for the help.