A massive fire has broken in a warehouse next to China town mall in the industrial area of Sharjah. Firefighters are on the spot to put out the fire. Police have cordoned the area. There is a massive traffic jam on the Sharjah ring road as a result. A number of vehicles parked near the warehouse have been set on fire as well. Video, photos, and report by Ashfaq Ahmed.
