ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has received a delegation from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to discuss means of enhancing cooperation, partnership and knowledge exchange in areas of common interest to support security, social and economic stability.
The visit comes in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to exchange experiences with various stakeholders, achieve integration between local and federal institutions and implement the best international practices.
Saeed Al-Amoudi, Director of the Criminal and Electronic Sciences Centre at the Judicial Department, had received the delegation headed by Hamad Saif Al-Kaabi, Director of Hazardous Substances Incidents Department at the authority.
During the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the functions and divisions of the department’s Criminal and Electronic Sciences Centre, which provides various services through a developed and integrated system that ensures the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.
The delegation was briefed on the work mechanisms of the chemical laboratory, its scope, specialised cadres and technical resources used to examine various seizures and biological samples to identify types of narcotic substances and examine them in various matters. They were also briefed on the work mechanisms of the electronic laboratory, its specialisations and analytical programmes, the latest technologies in the laboratory and its qualitative development, which plays a pivotal role in supporting the courts and prosecutions in cybercrime cases.
He also learned about the centre’s efforts in the field of forensic examinations, enhancing communication with strategic partners and international expertise houses, and its keenness to exchange knowledge and expertise.
The delegation, in turn, gave a presentation on the role of hazardous materials accident management, which was developed within the authority’s organisational structure to create a national strategy and address accidents of dangerous materials by organising national efforts for unified command and control at the state level.