Khor Fakkan: The police are investigating the death of an Afghani man who plunged to his death during a group climb, in the rocky mountainous terrain of Khor Fakkan on Tuesday, a Sharjah Police official said.

The deceased was with his friends when tragedy struck.

Major Rashid Yousuf Bin Sandal, Director of Ambulance and Rescue Department at the Sharjah Police, said an emergency team responded after the police operations room received a call around 10.30pm on Tuesday, saying that a man had fallen in a rocky area.

His friends contacted the police once they him fall, saying that their friend slipped from the top of the mountain into a deep hole in a valley.

The police official said the body of the deceased man, in his forties, was recovered on Wednesday morning.

Obeid Bin Fresh, director-general of Khor Fakkan Hospital, told Gulf News the man had suffered severe injuries and was already dead when he brought to the hospital.

Major Bin Sandal urged tourists and residents to be cautious when visiting the mountains. Climbing or traversing the area requires special coordination by seasoned climbers, the pointed out.