Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati man in his 50s, who lives in a house on top of a mountain, was airlifted by a Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter on Wednesday after he fell down the steep slopes in Al Tal near Jabal Mabrah.
Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said they received a report that a man in his 50s had slipped and fallen from a high mountain high in the Al-Tal region and that he had sustained injuries.
The Air Wing team rushed to the area and conducted a search. When the injured citizen was traced, assistance was provided to him and he was transferred to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for necessary treatment.
Colonel Al Yamahi appealed to members of the public, residents and visitors to the mountainous areas and highlands to take due care to safeguard their lives.