Sharjah: A 36-year-old Arab man has died when he fell from his jet ski into the sea off Fujairah on Friday evening, Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Al Hassani, Director of Media and Public Relation Department at Fujairah Police, told Gulf News.

The police control room received the alert at 7.30pm and rescue units were sent to the scene immediately.

The man, identified as HSAR, was pulled out of the water and was taken to Fujairah hospital where he died within a short time of his admission.



Fujairah Police has registered a case.



Fujairah Police urged beachgoers to follow safety instructions to avoid fatal accidents.