Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian man in his 20s died after being run over by a car driven by an Emirati man in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

Major Salem Mohammad Bourguiba, Head of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police said that RAK police received a report about the accident at 10pm, stating that an Asian man had been hit by a vehicle driven by an Emirati man in his 40s on RAK’s Airport Road. Al Digdaga police station immediately dispatched police patrols and paramedics to the site.

The accident took place as the man was attempting to cross the main road from an undesignated area. The man died on the spot and the body was moved to the hospital.

The accident case has been referred to prosecutors for legal action.

Major Bourqiba urged pedestrians to abide by traffic rules and regulations and avoid crossing the road from undesignated areas.